Manipur CM condemns civilian killings in Ukhrul; probe to be handed to NIA

The Manipur government on April 18 condemned the killing of two civilians in a militant attack at T.M. Kasom village in Ukhrul district, describing the incident as a serious blow to peace and communal harmony.

The attack took place around 2:30 pm when suspected militants opened fire on five vehicles travelling along the Imphal–Ukhrul road, officials said.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said a case has been registered at Litan Police Station and an investigation is underway. He added that the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further inquiry.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister termed the incident a “heinous and cowardly act” against unarmed civilians. He said such targeted violence has no place in a civilised society.

Security forces have launched operations to apprehend those responsible, and efforts are underway to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, he said.

The Chief Minister and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam are personally monitoring the situation. A high-level meeting was held to review security arrangements in the wake of the incident.

The Home Minister appealed to the public to cooperate with security forces in tracking down the attackers.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding citizens, the Chief Minister urged all communities to remain calm and not fall prey to provocations that could further disturb the situation.