Manipur CM condemns ‘disrespect’ to President Murmu during Siliguri visit

Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, March 8, criticised the All India Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging “blatant disrespect” towards Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to Siliguri.

In a post on X, the Manipur chief minister said the alleged disregard for established protocol during the President’s visit was “deeply condemnable”.

“The utter disregard for constitutional propriety displayed by the TMC government in West Bengal by showing blatant disrespect to the President of India and ignoring established protocol is deeply condemnable,” he said.

Murmu on March 7, expressed disappointment over a low turnout at a tribal community programme near Bagdogra Airport and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar. She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during the event.

Khemchand Singh said such conduct reflects a decline in governance standards and stressed that constitutional institutions must be treated with the highest regard regardless of political differences.

He added that the incident was particularly distressing as it occurred during a programme involving tribal communities, stating that the dignity of the President’s office must never be compromised.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also condemned the incident, describing it as “outrageous and deeply condemnable”.

Biren Singh said President Murmu’s expression of hurt reflected the sentiments of many citizens and alleged that the actions of the West Bengal government undermined the dignity of the country’s highest constitutional office as well as the spirit of India’s tribal heritage.