Manipur CM condemns grenade attack on Congress leader's residence

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday, September 4, condemned the grenade attack on the residence of Congress legislature party leader K Meghachandra Singh in Thoubal district, saying violence against elected representatives would not be tolerated.

The blast occurred near the gate of Meghachandra's residence at Yairipok Bishnu Naha in Wangkhem constituency on Thursday evening.

“Such acts of violence against elected representatives are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Khemchand said.

The Chief Minister directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice at the earliest.

Police said unidentified men triggered the blast around 8.15 pm near the wall of Meghachandra's residence.

No one was injured in the incident, and Meghachandra was not at home when the blast took place, police said.