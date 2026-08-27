Manipur CM condemns IT road killings, chairs high-level security meeting

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a high-level security meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on the evening of August 27 following the killing of four civilians along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district.

The meeting discussed the incident in which four innocent civilians were allegedly gunned down. The state government condemned the killings in the strongest terms, while the Chief Minister directed security officials to identify and apprehend those responsible and initiate action against them.

The meeting was also held in the context of the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Chief Minister on August 12 to individuals possessing any form of illegal weapons to surrender them.

The security meeting decided that stringent action would be taken against any individual, irrespective of community, found possessing illegal arms and weapons. It was further decided that cadres of outfits under Suspension of Operations (SoO) or engaged in peace talks with the government would face serious action if found carrying weapons outside their designated camps.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Mukesh Singh, senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, CRPF, Assam Rifles, BSF, SSB, SIB and other security agencies.