Manipur CM condemns killing of 4 civilians in Kamjong, says violence ‘will not be tolerated’

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has condemned the killing of four civilians in Kamjong district, asserting that such acts of violence have no place in society and “will not be tolerated”.

Four bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from an isolated location near the Myanmar border in Pilong village in the early hours of September 25.

The deceased were identified as Vareishim Jajo, Phami Jajo, Betterson Jajo and Ningthem Kashak, all belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community.

The bodies were found around 1.30 am, about 34 km from the Kamjong district headquarters, following a prolonged search by police and villagers. They were later taken to Kamjong district hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to a police official, militants from neighbouring Myanmar allegedly crossed into Manipur on Thursday and ambushed five villagers. One of them managed to escape and alerted local authorities, following which a search operation was launched.

Condemning the killings, Khemchand said, “Such acts of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated.”

The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and comfort for them.

Local MLA L Keishing, who visited Pilong village, said militants from Myanmar had attacked the villagers, killing four unarmed civilians. The NPF legislator urged the Centre and the state government to strengthen security along the international border.

Awangbou Newmai, president of the Naga People's Front in Nagaland, alleged that members of the Kuki National Army (Burma) were behind the killings. The allegation has not been independently verified.

Newmai appealed to all communities to shun violence and work towards peaceful coexistence as police continue their investigation into the incident.