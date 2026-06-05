Manipur CM condemns killing of three civilians in Kangpokpi, orders immediate action against perpetrators

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 5 strongly condemned the killing of three civilians in an attack at Loibol Khullen and directed security agencies to immediately apprehend those responsible.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Singh described the attack as a "heinous and cowardly act" and said the deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians was completely unacceptable.

The attack, which took place on Thursday morning, claimed the lives of three civilians in Loibol Khullen village, triggering widespread concern over the security situation in the area.

"The government will not spare those responsible for this barbaric act," the Chief Minister said, adding that state police and central security agencies have been instructed to launch immediate operations to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He also directed the concerned authorities to strengthen security arrangements in vulnerable areas and ensure that necessary relief and assistance are provided to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also condemned the stabbing death of Havildar Kh. Suresh Singh of the 4th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), who was attached to the Commando Unit of Thoubal and was killed while on duty on the night of June 3.

Singh praised the Thoubal District Police for their swift action in arresting the main accused on June 4 and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased police personnel.

The twin incidents have renewed concerns over law and order in Manipur, with authorities continuing investigations and security operations in the affected areas.