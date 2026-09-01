Manipur CM condemns killing of three villagers in Kangpokpi, vows action against culprits

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has strongly condemned the killing of three villagers, including two women, and the injuries sustained by four others in N. Teikhang village of Kangpokpi district on August 31.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said the state government would not tolerate such violence. He assured that those responsible for the killings would be arrested and punished in accordance with the law.

The incident reportedly involved an attack in the Kangpokpi area, leaving three villagers dead and four others injured. Local reports said the injured included two women.

The Chief Minister said the government remains committed to ensuring accountability and maintaining peace and security in the state. Investigation into the incident is underway.