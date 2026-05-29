Manipur CM condemns NH-202 ambush that killed truck driver in Ukhrul

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on May 29 strongly condemned the ambush on a convoy transporting essential commodities along National Highway-202 in Ukhrul district that left a truck driver dead and a police constable injured.

The attack took place between Leingangching and TM Kasom under Litan Police Station when suspected militants allegedly opened fire on vehicles carrying Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice along the Imphal–Ukhrul road.

Expressing condolences over the death of the driver, reportedly a resident of West Bengal, Singh described the attack as a "cowardly act" aimed at disrupting the supply of essential goods and aggravating the already fragile situation in the area.

He said drivers transporting commodities play a vital role in ensuring uninterrupted supplies across the state and that targeting them was an attempt to create fear and instability.

The Chief Minister further alleged that vested interest groups could be behind the ambush with the intention of derailing the government's efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Singh also wished a speedy recovery to the police constable who sustained a bullet injury during the attack.

Security forces have launched search and cordon operations in nearby areas to identify and apprehend those responsible. The government has assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

The attack triggered fresh concerns over security along key transport routes in the hill districts, with authorities maintaining heightened vigilance in the area.