Manipur CM condemns Rahul Gandhi’s ‘traitor’ remark against PM Modi

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “traitor”, calling the statement “disgraceful and reckless”.

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks, the Manipur Chief Minister said such comments were “not only an insult to the office of the Prime Minister but also an attack on the democratic mandate of 140 crore Indians”.

“India will not tolerate insults against its elected leadership and national integrity for cheap political mileage,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

He further accused the Leader of Opposition of indulging in “toxic and divisive politics” at a time when the country was facing both external and internal challenges. Singh said attempts to “mislead and provoke the public” through such statements were “highly condemnable”.

The controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi, during an address in Rae Bareli, launched a sharp attack on Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over issues linked to the economy and governance. Gandhi allegedly described both leaders as “traitors” and termed the Prime Minister’s recent “Melody moment” with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as “nautanki”.

The “Melody moment” referred to a viral interaction between Modi and Meloni during bilateral engagements in Italy, which drew significant attention online. Gandhi criticised the optics of the exchange, claiming it came at a time when the country was dealing with rising economic pressure and fuel costs.

The BJP has since mounted a strong counterattack, with several party leaders accusing Gandhi of lowering political discourse and insulting democratic institutions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also termed the remarks “undignified” and reflective of “disrespect towards democratic values”.