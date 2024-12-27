Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, applauding him for leaving "an indelible mark" on the country.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra also condoled his passing. Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition in the evening.

Taking to his official X handle, the Manipur CM said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. He was a visionary leader and his dedication to the nation have left an indelible mark on our country."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace," CM Singh further added.

Meghachandra on his X handle stated, "I am lost in profound grief with deep agony and pain to hear his passing away. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family. I pray for his soul to be in heaven. I, on behalf of the people of Manipur, express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Manmohan for his immense contributions to the making of modern Manipur from 2004 to 2014."

Singh is survived by his wife Gurcharan Kaur and three daughters. Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, reflecting the widespread respect for his leadership and scholarship.