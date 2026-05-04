Manipur CM congratulates BJP on Assam, West Bengal victories; says “it is the choice of the people”

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh extended his congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the party’s strong performance in Assam and West Bengal, stating that the results reflect the democratic choice of the people.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event held at the BJP office, Khemchand expressed gratitude to the voters of both states for giving the BJP a massive mandate.

“It is the choice of the people of the state. India is a democratic country, and every citizen has the franchise to elect their representatives,” he said.



Referring to the BJP’s performance in West Bengal, the Manipur Chief Minister said the results indicate that the people have made what he described as the “right choice.”



Khemchand also congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on the BJP-led NDA’s return to power in Assam for a third consecutive term.

The BJP’s strong showing in Assam and gains in West Bengal have triggered celebrations among party workers across several northeastern states.