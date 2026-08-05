Manipur CM congratulates Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jadumani Singh, assures full support

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, August 5 met Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jadumani Singh Mandengbam and his parents at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal, congratulating the boxer on his recent achievement and extending his best wishes for the Asian Games 2026.

The Chief Minister commended Jadumani Singh for bringing laurels to both Manipur and the country through his performance at the Commonwealth Games. Expressing confidence in the pugilist's abilities, he wished him success at the upcoming Asian Games and said he hoped the boxer would return with a gold medal.

Highlighting Manipur's strong sporting tradition, Khemchand Singh said the State's athletes continue to enhance its reputation at the national and international levels through their achievements. He reiterated that the State government remains committed to supporting sportspersons in every possible way to help them excel in their respective disciplines.

Jadumani Singh thanked the Chief Minister for his encouragement and motivational guidance, saying the interaction had further strengthened his determination to perform well in future competitions. He also appealed to the people of Manipur to keep him in their prayers and extend their good wishes for his campaign at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Uripok MLA Kh. Raghumani Singh, Youth Affairs and Sports Secretary N. Praveen Singh, and SP (Sports) L. Sarita Devi were also present during the meeting.