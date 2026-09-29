Manipur CM congratulates Sarungbam Nimai Singh on Lalit Kala Akademi Award
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulated artist Sarungbam Nimai Singh on winning the Lalit Kala Akademi Award. The honour brings national focus to Manipur's artistic talent and cultural contribution.
- Sarungbam Nimai Singh hails from Yumnam Leikai in Imphal Manipur
- He was among 20 awardees chosen from 6,175 entries nationwide
- His teak wood sculpture Mudra-1 secured the prestigious national recognition
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has congratulated Sarungbam Nimai Singh of Yumnam Leikai, Imphal, on being selected as a recipient of the prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi Award at the 65th National Exhibition of Art.
Nimai Singh was among 20 awardees selected from 6,175 entries submitted from across India. His acclaimed teak wood sculpture, titled ‘Mudra-1’, earned him the distinguished recognition, highlighting his artistic skill and dedication to the field of visual arts.
In his congratulatory message, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh described the achievement as a matter of pride for Manipur, stating that the recognition adds to the state's rich artistic heritage. He also extended his best wishes to Nimai Singh for continued success in his artistic journey.
The recognition brings national attention to Manipur's artistic talent and the contribution of its artists to India's diverse cultural landscape.
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