Manipur CM congratulates wheelchair basketball player Ritu Chanu on Commonwealth Games selection

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 9, congratulated wheelchair basketball player Irengbam Ritu Chanu on her selection to represent India in the women’s wheelchair basketball team at the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Ritu Chanu, daughter of I. Ibochouba Meitei from Bishnupur, and praised her resilience and determination in overcoming challenges to reach the international stage.

“Heartiest congratulations to Irengbam Ritu Chanu on being selected to represent India in the Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team for the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow, Scotland. Her determination and unparalleled courage despite all odds is really commendable,” Singh said in his post.

The Chief Minister said Ritu Chanu’s achievement is a proud moment for Manipur and the country, adding that the state government remains committed to supporting and encouraging athletes who continue to excel despite adversity.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sports and creating opportunities for talented athletes from the state to compete at national and international platforms.