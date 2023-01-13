Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh handed over the Manipur Olympian Park to the people of the state.



The park was inaugurated by union minister home minister Amit Shah in his recent visit to Manipur on January 13.



As a part of the programme all the 19 Olympians of Manipur were felicitated.



The first Olympian of Manipur, Pangabam Nilakomol who represented India at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in field hockey said that there were no words to express the level of his happiness to have Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel.



“Constructing Manipur Olympian Park is indeed great privilege for sports lover of the state. I hope this initiative would surely help Manipur to shine more in the field of sports,” he expressed.



Five times Asian Games champion and two times world champion in boxing, Laishram Sarita Devi also an Arjuna Awardee also extended her heartfelt happiness over setting up of Manipur Olympian Park. “I believe that Manipur Olympian Park is a greatest honour to players of Manipur. This will help to motivate many budding sports players and bring more laurels to the state.”



She suggested proper maintenance of the park so that its beauty and uniqueness enhance.

Addressing the function as chief guest, N Biren Singh said that as an honour to sports person of the state, Manipur Olympian Park was set up. The state build park exclusively for Olympian because it is highest the sporting event.



There are so many players who had bagged gold medal in national and international sport event. It would be a tough task to build a park where all those medalists are also included. Nevertheless, as a recognition which they took to glorify Manipur in field of sports, the state government will provide appropriate job to those medalists, he added.



He further said that the state government is unable to provide government job every year. As such in 2007 as many as 140 players had been provided government jobs as one time solution. Similarly in 2023 also more players will be given jobs, he said.

He also appealed to people of the state to have sense of ownership and belonging to this park so that the complex can maintain its cleanliness.



President of Manipur Olympic Association, Thokchom Radhesyam Singh said that it is matter of pride for the state to have a Manipur Olympian Park which is a first of its kind in India.

He said that youth are commonwealth of the state and that shaping their future in right direction can bore fruits for the state.

Promotion of sports in the state would surely help to address the problem of drug menace in the state, he added.

The programme was attended by most of the cabinet ministers, MLAs and high ranked officials.