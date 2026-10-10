Manipur CM demands Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s resignation after JNU dismissal

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 10 demanded the resignation of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam following his dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over sexual harassment complaints.

In a post on social media, Singh described the dismissal of Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, as “deeply disturbing and shameful”. He said that, according to the university’s official order, its Internal Committee had conducted an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against the professor and recommended major punishment.

“Following due process, he has been dismissed from service. Such grave misconduct by a holder of high legislative office and a professor is unacceptable and tarnishes the image of Manipur,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the responsibilities of an elected representative, Singh said an MP represents the voice of the people and must uphold the dignity of Parliament. He argued that when the conduct of a public representative compromises that dignity, public trust is eroded.

“On moral grounds, Prof. Akoijam has lost the moral authority to continue as a public representative and should resign from the Lok Sabha immediately, respecting the sentiment of the people,” Singh said.

Akoijam, a professor at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, has described his dismissal as a “witch hunt” and questioned whether due process was followed.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complaints allegedly stated that he invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

The dismissal order reportedly cited the relevant service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules while imposing the punishment.

The allegations against Akoijam and the circumstances surrounding his dismissal have drawn political attention, with the Manipur Chief Minister calling on the Congress MP to step down. Akoijam, however, has challenged the circumstances of his dismissal, raising questions about the process followed by the university.