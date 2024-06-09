The Manipur Chief Minister’s Office has instructed the police department to submit a report by June 11 on actions taken regarding suspected militant movement and violence that had flared up in Jiribam district, and whether adequate action had been taken.

The directive comes after the office had on January 15 instructed the Director General of Police to take all necessary security measures in order to prevent any untoward incidents, and respond to threats posed by around 200 armed suspected militants who had moved from Churachandpur and reached Phaitol Village, Old and New Kaiphundai area of Tamenglong district which borders the Jiribam district.

Additionally, the administration enclosed copies of instructions issued by this office vide U.O. Notes dated January 15, 2024, January 27, 2024 and January 31, 2024 regarding security measures in Jiribam district.

The chief minister’s office had timely communicated to all concerned parties, including the DG, about the possibility of security measures in the Jiribam district.

Meanwhile, the Chairmanship of the unified command was already removed on May 31, 2023.