The Thai business delegation led by Hon'ble Ambassador of Thailand to India, H E Ms Pattrat Hongtong on September 22 called on the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and discussed opportunities for bilateral trade between the two countries with a focus on the northeast region.

During the meeting, ideas were also exchanged for strengthening cooperation in IT sector, Tourism, and development of Medical Tourism in Manipur.

Taking to twitter Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, “As the implementation of Act East Policy gains momentum, ideas were exchanged for strengthening cooperation in IT sector, Tourism, and Medical Tourism in Manipur. The State Government is already working on introducing Imphal-Bangkok flight connectivity at least once a week.”

As the implementation of Act East Policy gains momentum, ideas were exchanged for strengthening cooperation in IT sector, Tourism, and Medical Tourism in Manipur. The State Government is already working on introducing Imphal-Bangkok flight connectivity at least once a week. pic.twitter.com/n8O4tRsHlQ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 22, 2022

“It was a pleasure to have the Thai Business delegation led by Hon’ble Ambassador of @ThailandinIndia, H.E Ms. Pattrat Hongtong at my secretariat today. In presence of Govt. officials and representatives of @FollowCII, we had a productive discussion on a range of issues,” Singh added.