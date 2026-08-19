Manipur CM discusses security challenges, public order with senior CRPF officials

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, August 19 reviewed the law and order situation in the state with senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

CRPF Inspector General, Manipur and Nagaland Sector, Rajendra Narayan Dash, along with other senior officers, met Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, according to a post shared by the chief minister on social media.

The CRPF officials briefed the chief minister on the prevailing law and order situation in the state, Singh said.

The chief minister said the CRPF was working closely with the Manipur government, state police and other security agencies to address security challenges, counter insurgency and restore peace and public order.

Singh also acknowledged the role of the CRPF in maintaining peace and security in the state and appreciated the force’s contribution to the ongoing security efforts.