Manipur CM distributes 31 high-yielding pregnant heifers to scheduled caste farmers

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 25 distributed 31 high-yielding pregnant heifers to 31 selected beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste farming communities under a North Eastern Council (NEC) project.

The distribution programme was held at the Farmers Training Hall of the Veterinary Complex at Sanjenthong in Imphal.

Khemchand said such initiatives undertaken by the Veterinary Department would help cattle farmers enhance their livelihoods and strengthen their income-generating activities.

The programme was attended by Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, Secretary, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry; Dr L. Arunkumar Singh, Director, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services; and R.K. Radhesana Devi, Director, Planning Department.