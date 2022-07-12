Manipur chief minister N Biren distributed ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next kin of the victims of landslide that occurred between Saihum and Santing villages in Henglep sub-division of Churachandpur district on July 8.

Cheques of the said amount were handed over to families of two deceased persons namely Buotsai and Lalnunzir of Sipuikawn under Parbung sub-division in Pherzawl district.

The state government has also announced Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured and Rs 10,000 to persons with minor injuries

Taking to twitter, the Manipur CM wrote, “Held a press conference & distributed ex-gratia to the victims who lost their lives due to another landslide in Churachandpur. Handed over Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured & Rs 10,000 to persons with minor injuries.”

Held a press conference & distributed ex-gratia to the victims who lost their lives due to another landslide in Churachandpur. Handed over Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured & Rs 10,000 to persons with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/w8nxt8SEj4 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 11, 2022

Financial Assistance of Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 were also handed over respectively to family members of the five persons who suffered seriously injured and the other five persons with minor injuries.

Biren further informed that state government has a plan to constitute a committee comprising experts from Geological Survey of India and Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MARSAC) to conduct a survey of land in the hill areas to prevent loss lives due to landslides in future.

Relief and Disaster Management minister Awangbow Newmai, additional chief secretaries MH Khan and V Vumlunmang, officials of district administration of Churachandpur and Pherzawl, and the Relief & Disaster Management department also attended the programme among others.