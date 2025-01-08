Chief Minister N. Biren Singh distributed financial assistance to labour card holders residing in relief camps during a special event held at Durbar Hall, Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

Organized by the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board under the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, the initiative aims to support the education of children belonging to displaced families.

The Chief Minister disbursed a total of ₹2,89,10,000 to around 5,225 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Each family holding a valid labour card and staying in relief camps received a one-time assistance of ₹5,000.

In his address, N. Biren Singh emphasized the importance of unity and transparent governance during challenging times. "We should not indulge in petty politics but work together for the betterment of our land and people," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government, including:

Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT): Providing medical assistance to the poor.

Chief Minister Sotharabasingi Tengbang: Supporting differently-abled individuals.



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School Fagathansi Mission: Offering free education to children of labour card holders in relief camps.

Chief Minister-gi Artistes’ Tengbang (CMAT): Monthly pensions for around 900 artistes.

One Family One Livelihood Scheme: Benefiting thousands of families.

He also announced skill training opportunities for 500 youths, prioritizing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), for cabin crew placements funded by the Ministry of Tourism. Furthermore, he noted that 17 startups have employed 432 IDPs, providing livelihood opportunities.

The government has also constructed 2,500 prefabricated houses in safer locations, including Phubala, for displaced individuals.

The event was attended by Forest Minister Th. Biswajit Singh, Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Education Minister Th. Basantakumar Singh, other senior officials, and relief camp inmates.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of displaced families and fostering rehabilitation and development in the state.