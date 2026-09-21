Manipur CM distributes offer forms to 93 candidates under Die-in-Harness Scheme

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh distributed offer forms to 93 eligible candidates under the Die-in-Harness Scheme of the Land Resources Department at the Main Conference Hall of the New Civil Secretariat in Mantripukhri.

The programme was attended by Thaithuilung Pamei, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Science & Technology; Thokchom Kiran Kumar, Secretary, Land Resources Department; Deputy Commissioners and other officials.

Offer forms were also distributed online to eligible candidates across various districts, allowing beneficiaries from different parts of the state to receive the documents through the digital process.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the selected candidates would carry out their responsibilities with diligence and dedication and work in the interest of the public.

The Die-in-Harness Scheme provides appointment-related support to eligible family members of government employees who die while in service, subject to applicable rules and eligibility criteria.