Manipur CM distributes PMFME subsidies to 2,835 beneficiaries

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh distributed subsidies to 2,835 eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme at Yumnam Leikai Yumjao Lairembi Lampak in Imphal on September 17.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said the initiative would help small and unorganised food-processing businesses upgrade their operations, expand their enterprises and transition into the formal economy.

The PMFME scheme is aimed at supporting micro food-processing enterprises by providing assistance to eligible beneficiaries and encouraging the growth and formalisation of the sector.

The programme was attended by Caretaker Mayor Laishangbam Lokeshwor Singh, Th. Bankim Singh, Corporator of Ward No. 15, Th. Eliza Devi, Corporator of Ward No. 16, and L. Shantikumar Sharma, President of Singjamei Mandal, BJP.

The distribution of subsidies marks a step towards strengthening small-scale food businesses and supporting beneficiaries in expanding their entrepreneurial activities in Manipur.