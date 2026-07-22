Manipur CM distributes Rs 91.66 crore welfare benefits to over 2.4 lakh beneficiaries

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, July 22 distributed welfare benefits worth Rs 91.66 crore to more than 2.4 lakh beneficiaries under 17 schemes implemented by the state's Social Welfare Department and launched the Integrated Monthly Pension Processing System to streamline pension disbursement.

The distribution programme, held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, covered 2,40,758 beneficiaries, with a total financial outlay of Rs 91,66,50,772.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state had endured difficult circumstances over the past three years, with the prolonged crisis causing significant financial and emotional hardships for the people.

He said the government had initiated several welfare measures to ease the financial burden on citizens under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Expressing confidence that the assistance would provide relief to beneficiaries, he reiterated the government's commitment to supporting vulnerable sections of society.

Emphasising the need for lasting peace and development, Khemchand Singh said unity and hard work were essential for rebuilding the state. He urged people from all communities to identify themselves as Manipuris and work collectively towards the progress and development of Manipur.

The Chief Minister also formally launched the Integrated Monthly Pension Processing System, aimed at improving the efficiency, transparency and timely processing of monthly pension payments under various social welfare schemes.

Delivering the presidential address, Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel said the recent years had been particularly challenging for many families in the state, with women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, widows and internally displaced persons (IDPs) bearing the brunt of the crisis.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the government and society to ensure that vulnerable groups receive the care, protection, support and opportunities they deserve. He added that the welfare distribution programme reflected the government's commitment to inclusive development, social justice and the well-being of every section of society.

The event was attended by Arts and Culture and Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Social Welfare Commissioner Haobam Rosita, senior government officials, department staff, beneficiaries and students.