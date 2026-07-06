Manipur CM expresses confidence final electoral rolls after SIR will be inclusive, error-free

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday, July 6, expressed confidence that the state's final electoral rolls prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would be inclusive and free of errors, a day after the Election Commission published the draft voter list excluding 1,58,677 names.

The draft electoral rolls were published on Sunday following the completion of the enumeration phase of the revision exercise, retaining over 19.34 lakh voters. Those whose names do not appear in the draft list can submit claims and objections between July 5 and August 4, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 6.

Speaking after attending a workshop on the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision at the BJP's state office in Imphal, Singh said he was confident that the revision process would result in an accurate and inclusive electoral roll.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said the workshop focused on the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission after the successful completion of the enumeration phase, during which more than 19.34 lakh enumeration forms were collected.

"I am confident that the final electoral roll will be accurate and inclusive. The Government of Manipur remains committed to supporting the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and credible elections," Singh said.

The workshop was attended by state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi, Home Minister K Govindas Singh, former MP Vinod Sonkar, legislators and senior BJP leaders.