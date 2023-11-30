Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on November 30 took to microblogging site X to announce a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Singh expressed his gratitude, stating, "It was an honor to meet Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji today in New Delhi." The Chief Minister acknowledged Shah's commitment to collaborative efforts for the betterment of Manipur. This development comes amidst key discussions, including the role played by Shah in bringing the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) into mainstream dialogue through peace talks.

This announcement followed Home Minister Amit Shah's revelation on November 29 that the UNLF, Manipur's oldest valley-based armed group, had formally signed a peace agreement with the central government. Shah shared the news on X, stating, "UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress."

Accompanying his announcement, Shah shared a video depicting UNLF cadres surrendering their weapons as a symbolic gesture of their commitment to the peace agreement. Lamjingba Khundongbam, the Chairman of UNLF, confirmed the ceasefire agreement, stating, "We have signed a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India today."