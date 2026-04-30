Manipur CM extends wishes to Haj pilgrims, prays for peaceful state

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 30 extended his heartfelt wishes to Haj pilgrims from Manipur, particularly members of the Meitei Pangal community, who departed from Imphal for Kolkata on their onward journey to Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

While seeing off the pilgrims at Imphal International Airport, the Chief Minister prayed for their safe and healthy journey.

“I pray to the Almighty to help them reach their destination safe and sound and without any infirmity during the journey,” CM said.

The Chief Minister also urged the pilgrims to offer prayers for peace and harmony in Manipur amid the ongoing challenges faced by the state.

“During this difficult time, where unwanted incidents have occurred in Manipur, the pilgrims should offer prayers to the Almighty and seek His blessings in our collective endeavour to establish a peaceful Manipur,” he stated.

According to the Manipur State Haj Committee, a total of 379 pilgrims from the state have been selected for the Haj pilgrimage this year.

Officials informed that 172 pilgrims had already departed for Kolkata on April 29, while another 207 pilgrims were scheduled to leave on April 30.

The send-off programme, organised by the Directorate of Minority Affairs, was attended by Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLAs Kongkham Robindro Singh and Sheikh Noorul Hassan, former MLA Y. Antas Khan, and Director of Imphal International Airport Chipemmi Keishing, among others.