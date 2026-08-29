Manipur CM felicitates Gymnasts Ariha and Anjori Pangambam for international sporting achievement

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh felicitated gymnast Km. Ariha Pangambam, who won a gold medal, and Km. Anjori Pangambam, who secured seventh position at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championship held in Tagaytay City, Philippines.

Ariha Pangambam created history by becoming the first Indian gymnast to win a gold medal in the senior women's individual event at the championship.

Felicitating the two gymnasts at his Secretariat, the Chief Minister congratulated them for their outstanding performances at the international sporting event and for bringing laurels to Manipur and the country.

He also praised their achievement as an inspiration for young athletes and highlighted the contribution of Manipur's sporting talent to India's growing presence on the international stage.