Manipur CM felicitates Indian Women’s Junior Hockey Team Captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 17 felicitated Khaidem Shileima Chanu, captain of the Indian Women’s Junior Hockey Team, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for her contribution to the team’s success at the Junior Asia Cup 2026.

The Indian Women’s Junior Hockey Team emerged champions after defeating hosts China 1-0 in the final of the recently concluded Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China.

Felicitating Shileima Chanu, the Chief Minister congratulated her for bringing laurels to Manipur and the country through her performance at the international sporting event.

Khemchand Singh also extended his best wishes to the young hockey player for her future sporting career and acknowledged her achievement as a source of pride for the state.