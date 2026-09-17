Manipur CM felicitates Indian Women’s Junior Hockey Team Captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh felicitated Khaidem Shileima Chanu at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on 17 September. The honour followed India's 1-0 win over China in the Junior Asia Cup 2026 final and recognised her achievement for the state.
- Ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on 17 September
- India beat hosts China 1-0 in the final at Moqi
- The junior side secured the championship in the recently concluded tournament
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 17 felicitated Khaidem Shileima Chanu, captain of the Indian Women’s Junior Hockey Team, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for her contribution to the team’s success at the Junior Asia Cup 2026.
The Indian Women’s Junior Hockey Team emerged champions after defeating hosts China 1-0 in the final of the recently concluded Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China.
Felicitating Shileima Chanu, the Chief Minister congratulated her for bringing laurels to Manipur and the country through her performance at the international sporting event.
Khemchand Singh also extended his best wishes to the young hockey player for her future sporting career and acknowledged her achievement as a source of pride for the state.
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