Manipur CM felicitates Judoka Linthoi Chanambam for Asian Championship Gold
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh felicitated judoka Linthoi Chanambam at the Secretariat after her gold medal win in Amman. He said her achievement brought laurels to the state and could inspire more young athletes.
- The ceremony at the Secretariat recognised her recent international judo success
- Singh said her performance brought laurels to Manipur and India
- He described the medal as another major milestone in her career
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh felicitated young judoka Linthoi Chanambam at the Secretariat for winning the Gold Medal at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships in Amman, Jordan.
Congratulating the young athlete, the Chief Minister said Linthoi’s outstanding performance at the prestigious international championship has brought laurels to Manipur and the country. He praised her achievement as another significant milestone in her sporting career.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Linthoi’s success would inspire more young athletes from the state to pursue excellence in sports and represent Manipur and India at national and international competitions.
The felicitation programme was attended by Mayang Imphal MLA K. Robindro Singh, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr M. Veto Singh, President of the Manipur Judo Association Bijoy Koijam, and Linthoi’s parents.
The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Linthoi for her remarkable achievement and wished her continued success in her future sporting endeavours.
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