Manipur CM felicitates MPSC 2022 toppers, says transparent recruitment government's top priority

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 15 reiterated his government's commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment while felicitating successful candidates of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) 2022 examination during the 14th Foundation Day celebration of Creative Circle Coaching Institute in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering at Hotel Imolesh, the Chief Minister praised the coaching institute for its sustained efforts in mentoring civil service aspirants despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's law and order situation.

Interacting with the newly selected MPSC candidates, Singh asked whether they had any doubts regarding the transparency of the recruitment process. Receiving a unanimous "No" from the successful candidates, he said transparency and fairness had remained the government's foremost priority throughout the selection process.

The Chief Minister said he had deliberately refrained from contacting or meeting the Chairman of the Manipur Public Service Commission before the declaration of the results to ensure that the recruitment process remained free from external influence. He added that he congratulated the MPSC Chairman only after the results were announced.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome, Singh said the selected candidates had earned their success through merit and that a transparent recruitment system strengthens public trust in government institutions.

The Chief Minister also announced that the BJP-led state government has implemented the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services, with an annual allocation of ₹2.8 crore. Under the scheme, the top 200 civil services aspirants will receive full scholarships to support their preparation for competitive examinations.

Retired IAS officer R.K. Nimai Singh also addressed the programme, urging the successful candidates to uphold integrity, honesty and dedication throughout their careers while staying away from corruption and unethical practices.

During the event, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries felicitated the successful MPSC 2022 candidates in recognition of their achievement. Retired IPS officer Thangjam Brojen, retired Principal Dr. B. Lalhari Sharma, faculty members, parents, students and well-wishers also attended the programme.