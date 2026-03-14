Manipur CM felicitates NCC cadets, vows youth-centric environment for a progressive state

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, March 14 reaffirmed his government’s commitment to building an enabling environment for young people to grow and succeed, while felicitating outstanding cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Imphal.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony held at the NCC Ground inside the DM College campus, the chief minister lauded the achievements of seven cadets from the state, stating that their accomplishments have filled every Manipuri with “pride and joy.”

The cadets honoured during the ceremony included Cadet Senior Under Officer Swaty Laishram, Cadet Under Officer Konsam Moramba Meitei, Cadet Under Officer Ningthoujam Pinky Devi, Senior Under Officer Leitanthem Chanchan Devi, Senior Under Officer Rojita Waikhom, Cadet Stephen Samu Sampar and Cadet P Silvester.

“We are here to celebrate a moment of immense pride for the entire state of Manipur,” Singh said, adding that the government remains dedicated to nurturing the potential of the youth and ensuring they have the opportunities and environment required to thrive.

Commending the efforts of the NCC Group Headquarters in Imphal, the Chief Minister praised the organisation for its consistent role in shaping disciplined, responsible and capable young citizens. He described the cadets as the “architects of a new Manipur, a Manipur that is peaceful, progressive and prosperous.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inspected a Guard of Honour upon arriving at the NCC Group Headquarters in Imphal. He also participated in a flight simulator session at the headquarters alongside Wing Commander Mutum Sandip Singh, Commanding Officer of the 1 Manipur Air Squadron NCC.

The event was attended by Thangmeiband MLA Kh. Joykisan Singh, DM University Vice Chancellor Dr W. Chandbabu Singh, Brigadier Vikrant Kulkarni, NCC officers, staff and cadets. Around 2,000 additional cadets from districts including Churachandpur and Ukhrul joined the programme virtually through video conferencing.

Following the ceremony, Singh conducted inspections of key educational institutions in the Thangmeiband constituency, including Khunthoknganbi Upper Primary School and Gurukul Hijam Dewan Junior High School.

The Chief Minister later visited Naorem Birahari College in Khundrakpam, Imphal East, where he reviewed the condition of the institution and interacted with both teaching and non-teaching staff.

As part of the day’s programme, Singh also flagged off the improvement work of the Imphal–Saikul Road stretch from Hundred Flower School to Sagolmang at Khundrakpam. Accompanied by Public Works Department Chief Engineer Chongtham Biswachandra Singh and departmental officials, the Chief Minister assured residents that the road project would be completed at the earliest to improve connectivity in the region.