Manipur CM felicitates three Asian Games hockey gold medallists

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 13 felicitated three hockey players from the state who were part of India’s gold-winning men’s and women’s teams at the 20th Asian Games 2026 in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan.

The players were felicitated at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Mantripukhri, Imphal. They included Sanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma from the men’s squad and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Kharibam Bichu Devi from the women’s team.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister observed that Indian hockey had improved significantly in recent years. He said the gold medal victories in both the men’s and women’s hockey events at the Asian Games reflected the progress made by the sport in the country.

The players requested suitable employment in state government departments in recognition of their achievements and contribution to Manipur. In response, Khemchand Singh advised them to submit applications to the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports.

One of the players also raised the need for a comprehensive policy for successful sportspersons in the state. Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports Naorem Praveen Singh said a sports policy was currently under formulation.

Speaking in an interview with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the players expressed happiness over the reception accorded to them by the Chief Minister.

One of the players noted that Khemchand Singh’s experience as a Taekwondo player helped him understand the needs and aspirations of sportspersons.

The players also encouraged young people to pursue their dreams with determination and urged parents to support their children’s aspirations. They stressed the importance of hard work and discipline in achieving success in sports.