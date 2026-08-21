Manipur CM flags off 16 candidates for overseas skill training in Japan

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 21 flagged off 16 candidates who will undergo overseas skill training and take up jobs in different parts of Japan under the state’s State Livelihood Empowerment and Entrepreneurship (SLEE) initiative.

The flag-off programme was held at the Chief Minister’s Bungalow in Imphal, where Khemchand urged the candidates to never forget their roots and always remain proud of being Manipuri.

Presenting each candidate with a replica of the Pena, an indigenous musical instrument of Manipur, the Chief Minister said the candidates would experience a new country, culture, traditions and development in Japan, but should remain connected to their identity and cultural heritage.

Drawing an example from Singapore, Khemchand said people there take pride in their national identity and expressed concern that many people in Manipur now hesitate to identify themselves as Manipuris. He called for a change in this mindset and urged people to take pride in their identity.

The Chief Minister also announced that public transport services on the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati route along National Highway-2 have resumed, marking an important step towards restoring free movement and connectivity. He urged people to use the government bus services without fear and said high airfares between Imphal and Guwahati were placing an additional burden on people.

An MoU was signed between the State Bank of India (SBI) and SLEE to provide financial support to the candidates.

The selected candidates have completed Japanese language training at the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International Academy and secured employment in different parts of Japan, including Tokyo, Hokkaido and Okinawa, mainly in the healthcare and hospitality sectors.

One of the candidates, Dhanapriya Tensubam, who secured a job at Miyakojima Tokyu Hotel and Resort in Okinawa, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and said she would work with professionalism while remaining proud of her Manipuri roots.

The programme was attended by MLA Kh. Joykisan Singh, Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. R.K. Hemakumar Singh, Secretary of Skill, Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship N. Bandana Devi, SBI Deputy General Manager (B&O) Ejaz Ahmed, and NSDC State Engagement Officer Masotmi Zimik, among others.