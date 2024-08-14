Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Bike Rally' on August 14 aiming to contribute towards a strong and united state.

The rally was organised by the Government of Manipur from Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East as part of

Speaking at the occasion, the chief minister welcomed and appreciated all the participants for joining the bike rally during this crucial time prevailing in the state.

The chief minister appealed to the people to contribute in building a strong and united Bharat as well as Manipur.

Concluding his speech, he extended his best wishes to all the biker participants for their safe return upon reaching their destination, he added.

Speaking as president of the function, the Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh stated that the rally was organised as entrusted by the chief minister.

He continued that the bike rally would pass through certain areas of Imphal, then through Nambol, Bishnupur and would end at the Indian National Army complex, Moirang, where the riders would be felicitated.

He also thanked the participants for showing their enthusiasm and spirit of nationalism to spread far and wide.

Altogether, 24 motorcycle riders' organisations and clubs comprising more than 1200 riders including riders from Manipur Police and Youth Affairs and Sports Department took part in the rally.

IPR Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Special Chief Secretary M.H. Khan, high ranking civil and police officials and other staff attended the programme among others.