Manipur CM flags off media delegation to Vietnam

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 11, flagged off a 30-member media delegation for an external media tour to Vietnam. The tour has been sponsored by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).



The flag-off ceremony was held at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal West.



The delegation comprises 25 members from the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and five officials from DIPR.



Secretary (IPR) Shri Hungyo Worshang, along with other department officials, is also part of the team. Interacting with the delegation prior to their departure, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes and encouraged them to make the most of the visit. He also wished the team a safe and fruitful journey.



Director (IPR) Shri Ahanthem Subhash Singh, senior members of the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), and members of AMWJU were present at the flag-off ceremony.