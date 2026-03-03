Manipur CM flags off National Integration Tour, engages Kuki youths with “Bu na neh tah am”

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, March 2, flagged off the “National Integration Tour 2025-26” at Assam Rifles, Keithelmanbi, organised by 33 Assam Rifles under Headquarter 9 Sector, and expressed happiness that the participants represent an integrated Manipur comprising Meitei, Kuki, Naga and Meitei Pangal (Muslim) communities.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the tour reflects the spirit of unity as it includes youths from all major communities residing in the State. The tour, scheduled from March 3 to March 13, 2026, will cover Imphal, Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Mumbai and Kolkata. Altogether 24 youths, six each from the Meitei, Kuki, Naga and Meitei Pangal communities are participating in the programme.



Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh recalled that during the recent crisis in the State, more than 47,000 people belonging to both the Meitei and Kuki communities were relocated to safer zones by the Assam Rifles to ensure their security and well-being. He commended the prompt and dedicated efforts of the Assam Rifles in carrying out the relocation process.



The Chief Minister stated that despite differences, elders must not allow conflicts to jeopardise the future of the younger generation. He called for forgiveness and collective efforts to restore peace and ensure development in the State.



During an interactive session with the participants, the Chief Minister personally engaged with youths from all four communities. Turning to the Kuki participants, he asked in Kuki dialect, “Bu na neh tah am” (Have you eaten food), to which the six Kuki youths replied, “Ka Ne Tai” (We have eaten food). He encouraged them to make the most of the exposure tour and assured continued support from the government.



In a symbolic gesture of unity and inclusiveness, a group comprising one member from each community was formed and handed a flag to represent collective harmony and shared identity. Kits were also distributed to the participants.



Officials of the Assam Rifles introduced the Chief Minister to a group of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets drawn from various communities in the State, highlighting the spirit of unity among the youths.

The event was attended by former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay, Brigadier Pratyush Kumar, students and other dignitaries.