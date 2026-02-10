Manipur CM flags off SpiceJet direct flights linking Imphal with Guwahati, Kolkata and Mumbai

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, February 10 flagged off SpiceJet’s direct flight services connecting Imphal with Guwahati, Kolkata and Mumbai, marking a significant step towards improving mobility, economic integration and access to the rest of the country.

The new services were formally launched at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, in the presence of elected representatives, senior government officials and airport authorities.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, stating that enhanced connectivity is a key driver in realising the goal of a Viksit Manipur. He observed that in the current circumstances, air travel has emerged as the most reliable and preferred mode of transport for people travelling outside the state.

Emphasising passenger welfare, the Chief Minister urged SpiceJet to periodically review airfare structures to ensure that flights remain affordable and accessible to the common public.

As part of the launch ceremony, the Chief Minister personally handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger of the SpiceJet flight bound for Guwahati, symbolising the commencement of the new services.

The event was attended by Lok Sabha MP Dr Bimol Akoijam, Thanga Assembly Constituency MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh, Chingai Assembly Constituency MLA Khashim Vashum, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai, Director of Transport Khumanthem Diana, Superintendent of Police (Imphal West) Ksh Shivakanta Singh, and senior officials of the Airports Authority of India, among others.

The programme also featured ceremonial candle lighting, ribbon cutting and cake cutting, underscoring the significance of the occasion for the state’s aviation and transport landscape.