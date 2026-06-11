Manipur CM flags progress in peace restoration, seeks Centre’s support for resettlement of IDPs and connectivity

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday, June 11 attended the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, where he highlighted the state government’s efforts towards restoring peace, rehabilitating internally displaced persons (IDPs), strengthening border security and accelerating development initiatives.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held on the theme “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047”, focusing on the future growth and development priorities of states and the nation. The session was attended by Union ministers, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and Chief Ministers of states.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and commitment towards Manipur’s development. He said that coordinated efforts of the Central and State governments, along with measures taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have contributed to an improvement in the overall law and order situation in the state.

On the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, the Chief Minister said significant humanitarian measures have been undertaken with support from the Central government. He informed that phased resettlement under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package is underway and around 11,000 families have been resettled so far.

He said the State Government is working to complete the resettlement of remaining displaced families at the earliest. He also thanked the Centre for approving 5,000 additional houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin for 2026-27 and sought further assistance.

The Chief Minister said that since the formation of his government on February 4, 2026, efforts have focused not only on restoring peace but also on rebuilding trust and reconciliation among different communities.

Sharing details of his outreach initiatives, Khemchand Singh said he personally visited relief camps in Jiribam and Imphal and travelled to Senapati through Kangpokpi district. He also met representatives of Naga and Kuki communities during his visit to Ukhrul district and interacted with IDPs from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts through video conferencing.

Highlighting his visits to Jiribam, the Chief Minister said he visited the district twice — once by helicopter and later by road — as part of peace-building efforts. He said Jiribam had emerged as an example of community cooperation after members of Meitei, Kuki, Paite and Hmar communities came together peacefully.

He informed NITI Aayog that displaced families from Jiribam have started returning to their original homes and expressed the government’s intention to replicate the model of peace and rehabilitation in other districts of Manipur.

Addressing security concerns along the Indo-Myanmar border, Khemchand Singh stressed the need for stronger border management, improved surveillance mechanisms and coordinated action against drug trafficking, arms smuggling and human trafficking.

He informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed fencing work along 50 kilometres of the border, while construction for another 80 kilometres has commenced.

On healthcare, the Chief Minister said more than 1.4 lakh free treatments worth over ₹181 crore have been provided under Ayushman Bharat and the Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang scheme. He added that Manipur currently has the lowest Infant Mortality Rate in the country.

In the education sector, Khemchand Singh said Manipur’s Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education stands at 35.5 per cent, higher than the national average of 28.4 per cent. He said recruitment of teaching faculty is being undertaken in mission mode and universities are aligning with the National Credit Framework and National Education Policy 2020 reforms.

He requested inclusion of Manipur under the national Research and Innovation Parks and Mega Educational Hubs initiative, with a regional node connecting universities, NIT, IIIT and local enterprise clusters.

The Chief Minister also highlighted employment initiatives for youths, stating that Manipuri youths trained in Japanese language through collaboration between the Skill Development Department, NSDC and related agencies have secured employment opportunities in healthcare and hospitality sectors in Japan. He added that youths have also found placements in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Portugal and the United States under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

Seeking further support for skill development, he requested modernisation of Industrial Training Institutes and Polytechnics under a hub-and-spoke model involving industry partnerships to improve employment opportunities for trained youths.

The Chief Minister sought expansion of the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks programmes to cover more areas of Manipur. He also called for accelerated development of Act East Policy-related infrastructure, including national highways, railway connectivity and border trade facilities at Moreh.

He said improved connectivity would strengthen Manipur’s role as India’s gateway to East Asia.

Concluding his address, Khemchand Singh said the state government remains committed to moving Manipur towards peace, stability and development. He expressed confidence that with continued support from the Central government and cooperation with NITI Aayog, Manipur would emerge as a key contributor to the vision of Viksit Bharat.