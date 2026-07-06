Manipur CM grants Rs 1 lakh each to 26 chronically ill displaced persons for medical treatment

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday, July 6, distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 26 internally displaced persons (IDPs) suffering from chronic illnesses to support their medical treatment.

The assistance was handed over during a programme at the Manipur Trade Expo Centre Relief Camp at Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West. The beneficiaries, who are residing at the relief camp, are undergoing treatment for chronic ailments, including kidney disease and cancer.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the financial aid was intended to provide relief to displaced families facing difficult circumstances. He said the government had decided to extend special assistance to IDPs suffering from chronic diseases and assured that support for such beneficiaries would continue in the future.

Khemchand Singh said the financial assistance was aimed at easing the hardships faced by those displaced by the ongoing unrest, noting that many continue to endure the pain of being unable to return to their homes.

"It is unfortunate that people are unable to live in their own homes," he said, adding that the prevailing situation has forced many families to remain away from their native places.

Rajya Sabha MP Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, who also attended the programme, announced that weaving machines and support for other livelihood activities would be provided to women residing in the relief camp.

The event was attended by Kumbi MLA Sanasam Premchandra Singh, Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, internally displaced persons and government officials.