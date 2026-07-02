Manipur CM greets sports journalists on World Sports Journalists Day, lauds their role in promoting sports

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh extended greetings to sports journalists on the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day, recognising their dedication, professionalism and contribution to the world of sports.

In a post on X on July 2, the Chief Minister said sports journalists play a vital role in keeping people connected to sporting events and celebrating the achievements of athletes through accurate and ethical reporting.

"Today, we salute the dedication and professionalism of sports journalists whose accurate reporting, integrity and passion keep us connected to the world of sports while celebrating the achievements of our athletes," Singh said, wishing the fraternity a Happy World Sports Journalists Day.

The Northeast has produced several distinguished sports journalists who have significantly contributed to documenting and promoting sports at regional, national and international levels.