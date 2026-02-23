Manipur CM hails BAFTA win for ‘Boong’, calls it pride for state and nation

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, on February 23, described the BAFTA win for director Lakshmipriya Devi’s film Boong as a moment of pride for both the state and the country, saying the recognition has placed Manipuri cinema firmly on the global map.

“Smt Lakshmipriya Devi's victory at the 79th BAFTA 2026 exemplifies her commitment to impactful filmmaking, with ‘Boong’ claiming the top honour in the best children & family film category, bringing accolades to Manipur and India,” Singh said in a post on Facebook.

The quirky coming-of-age comedy-drama won the award for Best Children’s & Family Film at the 79th British Academy of Film & Television Awards held in London on Sunday. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Singh said the achievement goes beyond an individual honour and reflects the creative strength of the state. He noted that Lakshmipriya Devi has consistently brought recognition to Manipur through her work in cinema, and added that the latest award “further elevates the stature of Manipuri art and culture on the global stage”.

“On behalf of the people of Manipur, I extend my heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for her continued success. May she keep inspiring generations and bringing greater pride and glory to our state,” he added.

During the ceremony, Lakshmipriya Devi received the trophy from Paddington Bear, the lead character of the West End production Paddington The Musical. In her acceptance speech, she made an emotional appeal for peace, drawing applause from the audience.

She was joined on stage by producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, along with the film’s assistant director Rahul Sharda.

The BAFTA recognition marks a significant milestone for regional Indian cinema, with Boong emerging as a standout in the international children’s and family film category.