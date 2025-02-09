Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh applauded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their "solid comeback" in Delhi after a hiatus of 27 years.

Congratulating the people of Delhi and the winning candidates, CM Biren Singh stated that the triumph reflects the people's mandate for choosing growth, progress, and advancement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Taking to his official X handle, the Manipur chief minister stated, "...I congratulate the people of Delhi, the winning candidates, all the BJP workers, karyakartas and members for the triumphant victory."

The solid comeback of the @BJP4India in the national capital after 27 years has shown that India chooses growth, progress and advancement under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji.



I congratulate the people of Delhi, the winning… — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 9, 2025

The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on Saturday, while the AAP secured victories from 22 seats and the Congress drew a blank for a third straight time. It will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years.