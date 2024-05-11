Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stance for taking note of the forest cover loss in the state due to deforestation, illegal encroachment and rampant poppy cultivation.

Biren Singh praised the tribunal for taking note of the issue and addressing the same by taking substantial steps.

In an exclusive report filed by NDTV, showed substantial forest cover decreasing since 1987 to 2021 due to multiple reasons including deforestation, illegal poppy cultivation and encroachment.

As per NDTV's report, "the forest cover in the state has been reduced from 17,475 sqkm in 1987 to 16,598 sqkm in 2021, which shows a decrease of 877 sqkm of forest cover".

In a post on X, Singh had said Manipur had a forest cover of 17,475 sqkm in 1987, which decreased to 16,598 sqkm in 2021. He had said 877 sqkm of forest cover was destroyed, primarily to grow illegal opium poppy.

"Some mind-boggling data...evictions from the reserved and protected forests were carried out throughout the state. It was never targeted towards any particular community," the Chief Minister from the BJP, whose policies the Kuki-Zo tribes hold responsible for the outbreak of the ethnic crisis in the state, had said in the post which included an explainer video.

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi, in response to data provided by the Chief Minister, has acknowledged significant concerns regarding the adherence to environmental regulations.

In response to these concerns, the NGT has issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) and the Forest Survey of India (FSI), directing them to respond within a week. Furthermore, the NGT has scheduled a hearing on July 31 to delve deeper into the matter and explore potential solutions.



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