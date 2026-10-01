Manipur CM hails local clubs for their role in sports development

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 1 attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Chingamathak College Road Youths’ Development Association (CRYDA) at Ima Chinga Lairembi Meetin Shang in Chingamathak, Nameirakpam Leikai, Imphal, and highlighted the contribution of local clubs to sports development and youth empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said local clubs across Manipur play a significant role in shaping the character of young people and nurturing sporting talent. He noted that many successful sportspersons from the state have benefited from the support and assistance provided by local clubs, particularly to talented youths from economically weaker sections.

Khemchand Singh said the contribution of local clubs, alongside government support, has become an important part of Manipur’s sporting culture. He acknowledged their role in identifying emerging talent and providing young people with opportunities to pursue sports.

Recalling his tenure as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said he had more opportunities at the time to visit localities in the Singjamei constituency, interact with residents and address their grievances. However, he noted that the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state had limited the time available for such interactions since he assumed the office of Chief Minister.

Referring to prominent political leaders Irengbam Tompok Singh and Haobam Bhuban Singh, whom he described as the “Pride of Singjamei”, Khemchand Singh expressed his aspiration to be remembered similarly in the future.

The Chief Minister also appealed to residents to extend collective support and cooperation towards restoring normalcy in Manipur.

CRYDA president Kakchingtabam Ajitkumar Sharma thanked local residents and members of the celebration committee for their participation and collective efforts in organising the Golden Jubilee.

He said the association could not function effectively without the active involvement and support of the local community.

As part of the celebration, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the association’s deceased founder members. Mementos were also presented to founder members, former and present office-bearers, donors and members of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.

The event was attended by Imphal Municipal Corporation Acting Mayor Laisangbam Lokeshwar Singh, Ward No. 15 Corporator Thokchom Bankimchandra Singh, Ward No. 16 Corporator Thokchom Eliza, senior advocate and Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee chairman Naorem Umakanta Singh, Chingamathak Nupi Thougal Lup president Leiphrakpam (O) Bimo Devi, association office-bearers and local residents, among others.