Manipur CM hails PM Modi for showcasing Chak Hao on global stage

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 22 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting Manipur’s GI-tagged Chak Hao to the Queen Mother of the United Arab Emirates was a matter of immense pride for the people of the state.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said the gesture showcased Manipur’s unique identity on the global stage while recognising the efforts and hard work of the state’s farmers.

“It is a matter of immense pride for every Manipuri that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to present the state’s renowned GI-tagged Chak Hao (black rice) to the Queen Mother of the UAE,” Singh stated.

He said the move highlighted the richness of Manipur’s agricultural heritage and the traditions that have preserved the crop for generations.

Describing Chak Hao as more than just a delicacy, the Chief Minister said the black rice symbolises Manipur’s heritage, resilience and agricultural excellence.

Singh added that the international recognition of Chak Hao reflects the growing appreciation for indigenous products and the agricultural potential of Manipur.

He also urged people to continue supporting local farmers and promoting indigenous products from the state in global markets.