Manipur CM hails PM Modi's 12 years in office, highlights gains in education, healthcare and connectivity

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 14 lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as 12 years of transformative governance, stating that Manipur has significantly benefitted from initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, sports, connectivity and social welfare.

Addressing a press conference on the theme "12 Years of Trust, Progress and Welfare" at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal, Khemchand Singh said the state had witnessed notable development under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi.

Highlighting achievements in the sports sector, the Chief Minister said the establishment of the National Sports University in Manipur was a landmark initiative aimed at nurturing the state's sporting talent.

He also noted that the long-standing demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur was fulfilled on December 9, 2019. Referring to national achievements, he said the commissioning of INS Imphal was a matter of pride for the people of Manipur.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the establishment of a medical college in Churachandpur district, describing it as the first such institution in a hill district of the state. He added that the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway project, targeted for completion by 2028, would connect Manipur's capital to the national railway network and provide a major boost to the state's economy.

He also said that construction of the new integrated terminal at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport is progressing and is expected to be completed soon.

During the briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho said India had surpassed its emissions intensity reduction target ahead of schedule, while Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated that border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border is being undertaken on a war footing.

Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh highlighted that Mount Harriet was renamed Mount Manipur in 2021 to honour the freedom fighters of the Anglo-Manipur War.

The press conference was also attended by several legislators and senior government officials.