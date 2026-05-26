Manipur CM hails posthumous Padma Shri for cultural icon Yumnam Jatra Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 26 expressed happiness over the posthumous conferment of the prestigious Padma Awards on renowned Manipuri cultural figure Yumnam Jatra Singh in the field of Art.

Sharing a post on X, the Chief Minister described the late Yumnam Jatra Singh as a distinguished exponent of Nat Sankirtana and a cultural icon of Manipur whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

Khemchand Singh also acknowledged and congratulated several other personalities from the Northeast who were honoured with the Padma Shri this year for their contributions in different fields.

The awardees include Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) for Public Affairs, Jogesh Deuri for Agriculture, Nuruddin Ahmed for Art, Pokhila Lekthepi for Art, and Haricharan Saikia.

The Investiture Ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

The Manipur Chief Minister said the honours reflected the rich cultural heritage, artistic excellence, and contributions of people from the Northeastern region to the nation.