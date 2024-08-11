Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend the recent successful operations by the Army and Border Security Force (BSF) in dismantling Kuki militants' bunkers in Bunglon.

In his post, Chief Minister Singh stated the importance of these operations in the state's ongoing efforts to combat threats and ensure stability. "As a commitment to eradicating threats and maintaining stability in our state, the Army and BSF have successfully dismantled the Kuki militants' bunkers in Bunglon," Singh stated.

He urged citizens to support the security forces in their mission to foster a peaceful and secure environment for everyone.